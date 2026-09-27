TN govt withdraws controversial RTI move amid backlash

17:39

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday revoked a controversial order that exempted the state's Public (Law and Order) Department from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, following intense pushback from political allies of the ruling TVK and transparency advocates.



The administration officially withdrew the GO of the Human Resources Management (R) Department, dated September 21. The now-retracted order had originally invoked Section 24(4) of the transparency law to classify the department as an "Intelligence and Security Organisation," thereby shielding it from public disclosures.



The swift reversal comes after the initial move by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led state administration triggered a political storm, drawing sharp criticism from alliance partners -- the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.



Prior to the revocation, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had termed the gazette notification "highly shocking," warning it would "pave the way for suppressing human rights," and had strongly demanded its immediate withdrawal.



Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also flagged the initial decision, stating it set a "bad precedent" and maintaining that the scope of the RTI Act must be expanded rather than restricted.



Had the order remained in force, the exemption would have blocked RTI access to records concerning inquiries into police torture, custodial deaths, police firings, communal clashes, and security-related detentions, he argued. The Sivaganga Lok Sabha MP later welcomed the government revoking the controversial GO.



Earlier in the day, School Eductaion Minister A Rajmohan attempted to defend the initial curb, asserting that while freedom of expression would not be affected, its "Lakshman Rekha" should be kept in mind. -- PTI