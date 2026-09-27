TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleges 2nd attack within 24 hours

16:52

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, aligned with the Mamata Banerjee camp, on Sunday alleged that his car was attacked while he was on his way to a programme in his Beliaghata constituency in east Kolkata.



Ghosh claimed motorcycle-borne attackers smashed his car's windshield with hammers while one of them trained a gun at his security personnel in the Narkeldanga area.



Stones and eggs were allegedly hurled at Ghosh's car in Hooghly district on Saturday when he was going to attend a meeting of Banerjee.



"Yesterday there was an attack on me at Uttarpara. Today, they wanted to kill me," Ghosh told reporters showing broken glass shards of the windshield to reporters.



Ghosh said he has lodged a complaint at a police station here.



After the alleged Uttarpara attack, Ghosh had taken the vehicle to West Bengal Police headquarters Bhabani Bhavan in Kolkata but was not allowed to enter.



Ghosh later filed a complaint at a police station.



The TMC MLA alleged, "Under the BJP reign, a 'jungle raj' is prevailing in West Bengal and even an elected MLA is coming under attack by goons of the ruling party with the police looking the other way."



Uttarpara BJP MLA Dipanjan Chakraborty on Saturday alleged that Ghosh was staging drama.



BJP spokesperson Debajit Sarkar said, "Ghosh is engineering the attacks on his vehicle by instigating TMC workers to get publicity, and none from our party is involved." PTI