Students protest at Punjab's Lovely University over rape claim

13:33

Students of a private university in Punjab's Phagwara went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that a female student was raped by an outsider in the university premises.



Police said an FIR will be registered on a complaint by the students, who blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway, leading to a massive traffic jam.



In a statement, the Lovely Professional University (LPU) said there was no truth in the rumours.



Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed a large number of students of Lovely Professional University damaging window panes, flower pots and even putting some objects on fire. Some shops on the campus were also allegedly vandalised.



Traffic was diverted from Phagwara highway stretch to Phagwara-Jandiala road for Jalandhar side and via arterial roads as the blockade continued.



The unrest began near the girls' hostel of the university at around 1 am with students alleging that a female student, who was staying at the university hostel, was raped by a plumber three days back.



They also claimed that the hostel warden was informed about it but nothing was done.



Following reports of the rampage, a heavy police force from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural and Hoshiarpur was mobilised.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1:45 am and blocked a road.



Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla, who reached the spot, said all SSPs of the range and police force have been mobilsed.



He said students were claiming that the girl subsequently returned to her house and that no action has been taken in the matter.



Singla said police will register an FIR in the matter on the statement of students.



They also have certain other demands for which a meeting has been scheduled with LPU management at 12 noon, the DIG said.