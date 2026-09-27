SIT formed to probe killing of law student in UP

10:13

A five-member SIT has been constituted to further probe the murder of 20-year-old law student Rohan Rathi in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after his family expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, officials said on Sunday.



SSP Sanjay Kumar said the SIT will function under the supervision of SP (City) Amrit Jain and comprise Circle Officer Sadar Sunil Kumar, Surveillance Cell in-charge Inspector Rajendra Singh, SOG in-charge Mohit Singh, Chhapaar SHO Mohit Kumar and Purkazi SHO Manvendra Bhati.



Rohan, son of Hareti village head Vivek Rathi, was found dead in a field near Hareti village under the Purkazi police station area on September 24.



Police arrested two men, Nazim, 27, and Shavez, 21, on September 25 following separate encounters, alleging that they had first run over Rohan with a car and later returned to suffocate him fearing that he could identify them.



The formation of the SIT follows concerns raised by Rohan's family during a condolence meeting held in Hareti village on Saturday. Family members reportedly alleged that other people could also be involved in the killing and sought a deeper probe.



Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Kumar subsequently met the SSP at a guest house, where members of Rohan's family also raised their concerns regarding the investigation.



Several political and social leaders, including the minister, MP Harendra Singh, RLD district president Sanjay Rathi and Bharatiya Kisan Union district president Naveen Rathi, attended the condolence meeting.



The police said the SIT would further investigate the case and examine the issues raised by the family. -- PTI