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Mild tremor hits Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualties

Sun, 27 September 2026
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10:56
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A tremor of magnitude 3.6 has struck Palghar district in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The tremor was reported at 10.33 pm on Saturday, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 kilometres in the Talasari area, they said.

"There is no case of any injury or damage to houses," district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Local authorities were monitoring the situation.

Palghar, located in coastal Maharashtra, has experienced low-intensity tremors over the years. Authorities have appealed to people to stay calm and follow standard safety protocols.  -- PTI

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