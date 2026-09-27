Men held in 'major incident' at UK base hosting US Air Force

19:18

The UK's counter-terror police are leading an investigation on Sunday after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act near a Royal Air Force (RAF) base in a UK village.



Gloucestershire Constabulary declared a "major incident" as the British Army sent in its bomb squad and homes were evacuated in Whelford, south-west England, near RAF Fairford.



A UK government spokesperson said British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was receiving updates on the incident at the air base, which hosts a large number of US Air Force personnel and operations.



After the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, the UK government allowed the American military to use the Fairford base to strike Iranian missile sites.



"The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles," Gloucestershire police said.



"The local residents are being evacuated to a nearby leisure centre. A cordon is currently in place, but we'd like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained," it stated.



According to the government officials, the investigation into the incident is being led by counter-terror police and UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting praised the "specialist teams" for acting "swiftly" as the "Armed Forces are on standby 24/7".



"We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe.



"It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing," a UK government spokesperson said.



RAF Fairford has been used to launch US operations against Iran during the ongoing war in West Asia. -- PTI