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Iran refuses to back down as Trump rejects ceasefire proposal

Sun, 27 September 2026
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will remain resolute and not retreat in the face of the United States and Israel, as US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing people who had gathered at the airport to welcome him after his return from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pezeshkian said, "We stand firm with strength, we are at the service of our people, we will stand until our last breath, and we promise that as long as we have life in our bodies, we will be honest servants to the people; you have put us to shame, I do not consider myself worthy of your presence, I am your servant."

In another assertion, this time from the Iranian Military, the Senior Spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said in an interview with Iranian state television that Iran had resolved 'to have not the slightest retreat in the face of the enemy and to suppress him'.

Shekarchi said that Iran was 'the most experienced country in the world in asymmetric warfare' and warned the United States against interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Americans should not dream of interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and if they interfere, they will receive a slap from the Iranian Armed Forces; they must leave our region," he said.

He further warned, "Any ship that passes through the Strait of Hormuz outside the route designated by Iran will not have security."

General Shekarchi also advised neighbouring Muslim countries, "Get your act together; you're not getting any warm water from America."

Earlier, in an interview with Al Jazeera aired on Saturday, the Iranian President said that Iran no longer trusted negotiations with the United States after previous rounds of talks were followed by 'attacks' and sanctions.  -- ANI

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