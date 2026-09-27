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'Bold example': Modi recalls 2016 surgical strikes on Mann Ki Baat

Sun, 27 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 2016 surgical strikes were India's decisive response to the pain of terror attacks and presented a bold example of the country's counter-terrorism policy.

Asserting that India follows a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, he said in his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' that the country has made it clear that terrorism will be met with a strong and decisive response.

Modi said on September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on terror hideouts across the Line of Control (LoC) following a terror attack on an army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the way the brave soldiers of India crossed the LoC and took action against terrorism left the world stunned.

"India has made it clear that terrorism will be met with a strong and decisive response. The surgical strike presented a bold new example of India's counter-terrorism policy right in front of the entire world," he said.

The prime minister said India endured pain for a long time due to terrorist attacks and the surgical strikes were the country's decisive response against that agony.

"India is following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," he asserted.

The Indian Army carried out surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the LoC following the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri.

Referring to the ongoing Census exercise, Modi said Census is a national responsibility and every citizen has a role to play.

He also asked everyone to avail the online enumeration facility during the Census exercise.

Talking about the fight against narcotics, the prime minister said India's youth are coming together against drugs.

"Through the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan' (Drug free initiative), the youth are spreading awareness through creative campaigns and activities," he said.

Modi said during the 'Drug-Free Youth Campaign', millions of youth across the country have taken a very important pledge against addiction and drugs.

"The youth have themselves pledged to stay away from drugs and have also taken the responsibility to spread this message to others," he said.

During the address, the prime minister also paid tributes to late VHP leader Ashok Singhal on his birth anniversary on Sunday, and said he lived a life like an ascetic while remaining in society.

"The direction he gave to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the energy he infused into it -that very result is what we are witnessing today as we see the grand temple in Ayodhya come to life before our eyes," he added. -- PTI

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