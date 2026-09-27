Boeing 737 MAX planes face software glitch, may impact...

19:59

Boeing has detected a software issue in some of its B737 MAX planes that could result in disengagement of the automated flight guidance system after a missed landing approach and the aircraft maker is working on a permanent solution, according to sources.



In India, there are around 96 Boeing 737 MAX planes operated by Air India Express and Akasa Air.



A Boeing spokesperson on Sunday said its engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue.



"Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases," the spokesperson said in a statement.



The sources said aircraft manufacturer has identified a software issue affecting certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which could result in the automated flight guidance system disengaging after a missed approach if the subsequent approach path differs from the one originally planned.



Boeing has issued an advisory to operators to reset the system following a missed approach as a precautionary measure to address the software issue, they added.



While Air India Express has around 53 planes, Akasa Air currently operates 43 such aircraft.



"We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations.



"Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements," an airline spokesperson told PTI in a statement.



However, the carrier did not specifically mention whether any of its Boeing 737 MAX planes have been impacted due to the issue.



There was no response from Air India Express.



There was no immediate response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on whether it was looking into the issue and whether any advisory was being issued to the airlines.