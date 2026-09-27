Bank unions to go on 3-day strike from Monday; services to be hit

20:44

Banking services, including cheque clearance, cash withdrawals and deposits, are likely to be disrupted for three days beginning Monday as bank unions go on nationwide strike to press for a five-day working week and other pending demands.



The impact is expected to be felt primarily at public sector banks, old generation private sector banks and regional rural banks, though digital banking and other online services are likely to remain available.



Besides, branches of new generation private sector lenders like ICICI Banks, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank will remain open during those three days.



The three-day strike follows one-day nationwide strike observed on September 11.



Most public sector banks and other institutions have issued an advisory to its customers about the strike and impending inconvenience to their customers.



In its advisory to customers, SBI said while the bank will make every effort to provide essential banking services at branches/offices, certain services may be affected during the strike period, which may inconvenience valued customers.



"Customers are therefore requested to complete their essential banking transactions well in advance of the proposed strike dates to avoid any inconvenience. Customers are also requested to make use of ATMs/ADWMs for thelr cash requirements and utilise YONO, Internet/Mobile Banking, UPI and other digital channels for their banking needs, wherever possible," it said.



The strike call given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body representing seven bank employees' and officers' unions, has also threatened to go on indefinite strike from October 26, 2026 if their demands are not met.



The demand for a five-day banking week has remained unresolved for several years. During recent conciliation meetings before the Chief Labour Commissioner, the government did not give any commitment on implementing the five-day working week, union leaders said. -- PTI