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Amid concerns over his health, Vinod Kambli releases video from old age home

Sun, 27 September 2026
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Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has released a video from an elderly care centre here, assuring fans about his health and recovery.

Kambli is at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care in Thane and in the video, the 54-year-old offered assuring words regarding his health and ongoing recovery while expressing heartfelt gratitude for the support he has been receiving.

The video comes amid concerns over the former batter's health and personal well-being.

Th 54-year-old spoke candidly about his stay at the specialised facility in Maharashtra in the video and praised the medical team and support staff for their dedicated assistance.

Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1991 and 2000. -- PTI

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