3 women among seven booked for forcing man to drink urine in UP

09:46

The incident took place on Thursday in a village under the Akrabad police station area, around 40 km from Aligarh, but came to light on Friday after a video purportedly showing the assault was circulated on social media.





The victim subsequently lodged a complaint at the police station.

Seven people, including three women, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man, partially shaving his head and beard, tying him to a tree and forcing him to drink urine, police said on Sunday.According to police, the victim, an unmarried man, was allegedly in a relationship with a married woman from the family of his sister's in-laws.When the relationship came to light, a group of people confronted him and allegedly assaulted him.Police said the man was then allegedly tied to a tree after half his head and beard were shaved and was forced to drink urine.A police statement on Saturday said seven people, described as the victim's sister's in-laws, and some unidentified persons were allegedly involved in the assault. They are absconding and efforts are underway to trace them, it said.A case has been registered for assault and inhuman treatment, while further investigation and attempts to identify the others are underway. --