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3 women among seven booked for forcing man to drink urine in UP

Sun, 27 September 2026
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Seven people, including three women, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man, partially shaving his head and beard, tying him to a tree and forcing him to drink urine, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday in a village under the Akrabad police station area, around 40 km from Aligarh, but came to light on Friday after a video purportedly showing the assault was circulated on social media.

The victim subsequently lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to police, the victim, an unmarried man, was allegedly in a relationship with a married woman from the family of his sister's in-laws.

When the relationship came to light, a group of people confronted him and allegedly assaulted him.

Police said the man was then allegedly tied to a tree after half his head and beard were shaved and was forced to drink urine.

A police statement on Saturday said seven people, described as the victim's sister's in-laws, and some unidentified persons were allegedly involved in the assault. They are absconding and efforts are underway to trace them, it said.

A case has been registered for assault and inhuman treatment, while further investigation and attempts to identify the others are underway.  -- PTI

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