3 cr voters may be deleted after SIR in Maha: NCP-SP

17:01

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday claimed the number of voters deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra could rise from the current 2.07 crore to nearly 3 crore, alleging irregularities in the verification process.



Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Pawar at a press conference here alleged that electoral powers once exercised at the constituency level had been centralised with the Election Commission, allowing voter names to be added or deleted from Delhi.



Booth-level officers (BLOs) in some places conducted "table surveys" instead of physical verification of voters, and information was being supplied by BJP workers, Pawar charged.



Such instances had come to light in Pune, Nashik and Thane, he claimed and questioned the lack of action despite complaints being made to election officials.



"Out of the 1.22 crore under scrutiny, some people will definitely be disqualified, and the figure of 2.07 crore deleted voters could increase further and may even reach 3 crore," Pawar said.



According to official data released during the SIR exercise, Maharashtra has 9.78 crore registered voters, while enumeration forms relating to 2.07 crore voters remained uncollected during the process. Officials attributed such cases to voters being deceased, untraceable, permanently shifted or having duplicate entries, the leader from the Opposition party said.



The large number of excluded or unverified voters raised concern. Even a large number of the 1.22 crore voters whose records are under scrutiny could eventually be left out of the electoral rolls, he claimed.



The legislator also alleged that errors continued in voter records even after the SIR process, citing instances where living persons were shown as deceased and where photographs and gender details did not correspond with the voter records.



The verification process had been centralised and decisions regarding voter records were being taken through a system based in Delhi, he claimed.



Pawar said he had submitted evidence and suggestions to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam to establish whether physical verification had actually been carried out in the case of some voter names in his Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.



The ongoing SIR exercise, along with delimitation, could pose a threat to the Constitution and democracy, he claimed and appealed to Opposition parties, social organisations and citizens to come together to protect voting rights and reservations.



""What is happening is extremely dangerous for the Constitution and democracy. If delimitation and SIR are brought together, the BJP may feel that it can somehow win in 2029. Whether people exist or not would not matter. I feel we are moving towards Russia," he said.



Pawar also claimed that electoral powers earlier exercised by officials at the assembly and Lok Sabha constituency level had been centralised with the Election Commission at the Centre. Voter names could now be added or deleted from Delhi, he charged, referring to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. -- PTI