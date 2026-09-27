2,700 tonnes of post immersion waste collected in Mumbai during Ganesh festival

21:35

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected 2,754.85 tonnes of post-immersion idol material during the recently concluded Ganesh festival.



The waste material was collected between September 16 and 27 and transported through 707 vehicle trips to designated temporary storage facilities, the civic body said on Sunday.



On 'Anant Chaturdashi' on September 26, the highest single-day collection was recorded, with 131 vehicle trips carrying 510.92 tonnes of 'nirmalya' (the sacred remnants such as flowers, garlands, and food) and post-immersion idol material.



Among the municipal wards, K/West recorded the highest collection at 314.82 tonnes, followed by S ward (253.58) tonnes and D ward at 249.43 tonnes.



The K/west civic ward includes Andheri West, Juhu, and Versova, while S ward covers Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, and Nahur. D ward areas include Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Tardeo, Girgaon, and Cumbala Hill.



The civic body said that the exercise was undertaken in accordance with directions of the Bombay High Court and recommendations of a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) expert committee to prevent plaster of Paris (PoP)-based idol material from remaining permanently in water bodies.



Ward-level teams collected immersed idols and their remains, while clean and covered vehicles were used for transportation. Each vehicle was weighed at weighbridges, with details of the collected material recorded along with photographs, videos and daily progress reports, the release said.



According to the BMC, the collected material has been transported to a designated temporary storage facility in Mulund, where it will undergo scientific and environmentally sustainable reuse, recycling or further processing.



The civic body also said that mechanical equipment was deployed where required to facilitate timely collection of the large quantities of material generated after immersion. PTI