10 missing as avalanche hits Nepal base camp amid floods

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According to Sherpa, expedition teams and rope-fixing teams had evacuated the mountain slopes following a weather warning issued last week, while some people reluctantly stayed back.





The mountain region had witnessed heavy snowfall for several days, forcing climbers to retreat from the autumn ascent of the mountain. Those missing in Sunday's avalanche are from different expedition companies.

Himlung Himal, standing at 7,126 metres in Manang district, is a popular objective for climbers seeking experience at high altitude.





An additional permit is required for helicopter flights to the mountain, adding to the difficulties involved in reaching the area.

Tourism authorities have urged trekkers and climbers to suspend activities as weather conditions deteriorate.





The Department of Tourism has also issued an alert advising that tourism activities be put on hold.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the disaster had killed at least 1,453 people as of Saturday.





The bodies of 1,451 people had been recovered, while two others died while undergoing treatment. More than 5,000 people remain missing, while 13,795 people have been rescued.

The Tinau River crossed its danger mark at around 8 pm on Saturday, prompting security personnel to begin rescue and evacuation operations.





The Rupandehi district administration has urged people living near rivers and streams to remain alert and move to safer areas if water levels rise further.

At the Devghat gauge station, the Narayani River reached 9.23 metres at around 5.15 am, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.





The warning level there is 7.3 metres, while the danger level is 9 metres.

The Riu, which flows along the boundary of Madi and Chitwan National Park, reached 3.92 metres.





Its warning level is 3.4 metres and its danger level is 3.8 metres, the Kathmandu Post reported.





The Riu flows through southern Chitwan before joining the Rapti River near Meghauli and eventually draining into the Narayani.

Heavy rain has also triggered landslides and mudslides at several points in Chitwan, disrupting road traffic.





At Dharapani in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-4, part of the road subsided further and a mud-laden landslide blocked traffic in both directions.





A landslide at Simaldhara in the same municipality has also blocked the road in both directions.

The Mugu Karnali stood at 5.1 metres, below its 7.5-metre warning level and 9-metre danger level, with the water level rising.





A landslide has blocked the Nagna-Gamgadhi road at Jharikhola in Mugu.

In Kalikot, a mudslide at Gagne Khola in Shubhakalika Rural Municipality-1 has blocked the Karnali Highway.





The Tila Karnali there stood at 3.27 metres, below its 5-metre warning level and 5.45-metre danger level, with the river level falling.

The latest weather disruption follows last month's devastating floods in Rasuwa, which washed away settlements along the Trishuli River and dealt another blow to Nepal's tourism industry.





Persistent rainfall and snowfall have since disrupted several trekking routes and forced the cancellation or suspension of major expeditions on Manaslu and Dhaulagiri.

The recent weather crisis comes after a deadly avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak in July.





In August, the remains of three of Nepal's most decorated high-altitude guides and climbers -- Kili Pemba Sherpa, also known as Kilu, Gyalu Sherpa and Nima Sherpa -- were returned home to grieving families.

At least 10 people have gone missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Himal in western Nepal, bordering Tibet, amid relentless rainfall and snowfall that have triggered fresh floods and landslides across the Himalayan country.Expedition organiser Mingma Gyalje Sherpa confirmed that two of his kitchen staff were among those missing after the avalanche struck on Sunday morning.The incident comes as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal brings heavy snowfall to the mountains and persistent rainfall to Nepal's hills and plains. Nepal has been witnessing adverse weather conditions since Friday, disrupting roads and prompting local authorities to close several sections to traffic.Relentless rainfall across Nepal since Thursday has triggered fresh floods and landslides, swept away houses and disrupted road traffic, as the country continues to reel from last month's devastating floods near the Nepal-Tibet border.In Rupandehi district of Lumbini province, floodwaters from the Tinau River swept away six houses along the riverbank in Butwal on Saturday night as the river rose above its danger level, thereported.A police official said around 200 houses along the riverbank in Butwal were at risk, with security personnel evacuating about 1,000 people overnight after the Tinau and nearby streams swelled amid continued rain.Authorities initially moved around 500 residents from Majhuwa, a high-risk area in Butwal Metropolitan City-13, to the Durga Temple holding centre. They were later transferred to safer locations, including various schools in Butwal-11.In Chitwan district of Bagmati province, the Narayani River and the Riu stream crossed their danger levels early Sunday as rain continued.Flood and landslide risks also remain high in Karnali, where river levels have continued to rise.The Thuli Bheri River in Dolpa had reached 3.46 metres, just below its 3.56-metre warning level and 3.76-metre danger level, with the water level still rising.In Humla, the Karnali River at Sarkegad stood at 2.74 metres, below its 4-metre warning level, but was rising. The river level at Biunhidhanda was 2.42 metres.Landslides have also disrupted traffic along the Karnali Corridor at Khaccha in Sarkegad-1, Gopchegauda in Kharpunath-1 and Yalwang in Namkha-4 in Humla.In Jumla, water levels in the Tila Karnali and Sija rivers remained stable at 3.74 metres and 2.86 metres, respectively.On Saturday, flooding from the Narayani and Saptakoshi rivers inundated 389 houses in Nawalparasi West and Saptari districts, forcing hundreds of families to move to safer locations.With rain continuing, authorities across affected districts have urged residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and move to safety when necessary.The three were among 10 climbers killed when an avalanche struck around 9.30 am on July 30 as the group climbed between Camp 2 and Camp 3, roughly 6,600 metres up the 8,051-metre peak in Pakistan's Karakoram range.The entire 10-member international team perished, including British-Nepali climbing star Nirmal Purja, also known as Nimsdai; Pur Bahadur Gurung; Nawang Thindu Sherpa; Omani climber Nadhira Al Harthy; Chinese climber Wang Zhong; Pakistani guide Sohail Sakhi; and American climber Mallory Geis. --