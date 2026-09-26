Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Keralam tomorrow

19:57

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a one-day visit to Keralam on Monday, officials said.



"During his visit, the Vice-President will participate in the Vishwa Seva Dinam celebrations at Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Kollam, being organised on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi. The programme will also feature the annual celebrations and the launch of several humanitarian initiatives," an official statement said.



The Vice President will also participate as the Chief Guest at the Graduation Day Ceremony of Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Academy of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram. -- PTI