Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Keralam tomorrow

Sat, 26 September 2026
Share:
19:57
image
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a one-day visit to Keralam on Monday, officials said.

"During his visit, the Vice-President will participate in the Vishwa Seva Dinam celebrations at Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Kollam, being organised on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi. The programme will also feature the annual celebrations and the launch of several humanitarian initiatives," an official statement said.

The Vice President will also participate as the Chief Guest at the Graduation Day Ceremony of Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Academy of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur
LIVE! Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur

'Stop me if you can': Mamata alleges house arrest
'Stop me if you can': Mamata alleges house arrest

Mamata Banerjee, former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo, alleged that her party leaders were kept under "house arrest" and prevented from attending a rally in Serampore. She accused BJP workers of blocking routes and the...

Drought grips 74% of Maha as 265 talukas declared hit
Drought grips 74% of Maha as 265 talukas declared hit

The Maharashtra government has declared 265 out of 358 talukas as drought-affected, covering 74% of the state, due to significant rainfall deficit. This declaration activates 'Trigger-1' of the state's drought management framework,...

Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM
Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM

India, through First Secretary Petal Gahlot, strongly criticised Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, labelling it a "puppet regime" and warning of consequences for its continued support of terrorism. This came after Pakistan Prime...

Prachi proves her mettle with Asian Games 400m bronze
Prachi proves her mettle with Asian Games 400m bronze

India's Prachi Choudhary secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, clocking 53.21 seconds. This achievement is particularly significant for Prachi, who expressed her satisfaction in proving her...