Unverified claims of suicide by two students spark protests at Patiala varsity

11:33

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Students of a private university near Rajpura in Patiala held a protest and also allegedly damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims about two female students' suicide on the campus, with police saying they are conducting an inquiry into the matter.



The administration of Chitkara University, located near Rajpura in Patiala, has however denied any suicide incident and asked the students not to pay heed to rumours.



It also said the local administration and police authorities are working closely to address the unsubstantiated claims of some students.



Students of Chitkara University held a massive protest on the campus on Friday night with some of them allegedly damaging a Punjab Police patrol vehicle.



Videos purportedly showing the damage to the police vehicle surfaced on social media.



Police received a complaint from students amid their protest over the allegations concerning the two female students, a police officer said.



Students have also raised questions about reports of screams allegedly heard from a girls' hostel and sought to know whether the university authorities had information about what happened.



Chitkara University registrar Col Rakesh Sharma (Retd) interacted with the protesting students.



Sharma, however, categorically denied that any such incident took place at the university.



"No such incident has taken place at the university. These are all rumours," he said. -- PTI