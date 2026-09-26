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Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur

Sat, 26 September 2026
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20:22
Security personnel during a patrolling in Manipur/File image
Security personnel during a patrolling in Manipur/File image
Suspected militants shot dead two Naga civilians and injured two others in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Kalenjang village, near Naga-majority Senapati district.

The deceased have been identified as Rocky Mao and Kumar Poumai.

The injured have been identified as 33-year-old Adani Manio and 49-year-old Ashiho Sani of Shajouba village.

The injured were taken to a private hospital in Senapati district for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Senapati District Hospital, officials said.

The killings took place barely an hour before the United Naga Council announced its decision to suspend its four-month-old economic blockade along the national highways in the state.

On September 24 night, four Tangkhul Naga civilians were shot dead by suspected militants from Myanmar at Pilong village in Kamjong district near the international border. -- PTI

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LIVE! Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur
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