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Trump shares Sharif's UN speech clip on Op Sindoor

Sat, 26 September 2026
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United States President Donald Trump has shared on social media a video clip of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the United Nations, where he thanked the American leader's 'timely intervention' in halting Operation Sindoor.

In the 87-second clip shared by Trump on Truth Social on Friday, Sharif refers to Operation Sindoor launched by India last May to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack as 'external aggression' and credits Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir for his 'courageous leadership'.

Sharif thanked Trump's 'resolute and visionary leadership' and 'timely intervention' in saving millions of lives in South Asia.

Trump shared the video clip of Sharif's speech without any comments.

The US president, in his speech at the UN on Tuesday, had claimed that he helped settle eight wars, including the conflict between Pakistan and India.

According to Trump, Sharif said that the US president was responsible for saving 30 million lives in South Asia. Trump also said that almost all the countries he mentioned had sent him letters thanking him for his role.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had killed 26 civilians.

New Delhi has rejected Trump's claims and asserted that Operation Sindoor was paused following a request from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations to his counterpart in the Indian Army.  -- PTI

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