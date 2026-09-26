Trump shares new Hormuz map after rejecting ceasefire offer

15:40





This action follows his rejection of an Iranian seven-day framework proposal aimed at reopening the crucial waterway and restarting nuclear negotiations.



According to The Washington Post, Trump maintained that Iran would never acquire a nuclear bomb, voiced doubt that Tehran would comply with his terms, and warned that a renewed US bombing campaign remained a strong possibility.



Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that normal maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz could be restored within seven days if Washington agreed to Tehran's conditions.



The proposed terms required the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waive sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and respect a ceasefire encompassing Lebanon.



"If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States," Araghchi said.



"The seven-day timeline will start as soon as the United States accepts this plan," he added. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump has shared a map on Truth Social showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled as "Trump Strait".