Trai Launches Platform To Rate Indoor Data Connectivity

12:42

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday launched the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) platform which will enable consumers, property developers and holders to provide visibility of property ratings.



It also launched an app for testing digital connectivity inside buildings, which has become crucial since about



70-80 percent of mobile data consumption takes place indoors.



"The launch of the digital connectivity rating platform marks an important step towards making digital connectivity within properties more measurable, transparent, and accessible. It will support better planning, improve coordination among stakeholders, and provide consumers with credible information about the connectivity infrastructure and performance of the properties," Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Friday.



The platform makes the quality of connectivity within homes, offices, institutions, and public spaces an important part of the digital connectivity experience. It has digitised the complete process and aims to provide visibility to the consumers.



Along with a dedicated mobile application for testing of connectivity, the platform provides an integrated interface for the entire rating process.



The platform, which combines the portal and the app, will be available for property managers and customers. Ratings are by star levels, with one being lowest and five being highest. Trai had introduced half star ratings also for under construction properties.



Property managers can onboard, register properties, submit the rating applications, upload prescribed documents, select a registered digital connectivity rating agency (DCRA), and track the status of their applications.



DCRAs can apply to register, access assigned properties, assess and record observations as well as test results, and upload supporting documents to the platform.



The platform offers a public rating search page, where consumers can search a property by name or location. 'This will help in buying and leasing decisions,' Trai said.



-- Gulveen Aulakh, Business Standard