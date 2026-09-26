Three-year-old boy run over by SUV in Rajasthan

19:11





Their son would accompany them to the shop, while their two daughters went to school.



The incident occurred around 9 am on Friday when Aarti brought Jempa to the shop after sending her daughters to school.





While the couple were busy with work, the child was playing inside the shop before suddenly running onto the road.



Aarti rushed after him, but a Scorpio coming from the direction of the bus stand hit the child and allegedly dragged him for around 10 feet.



Jempa's grandmother, Ansi Devi, who runs a bangle shop nearby, rushed to the spot and pulled him out from underneath the vehicle.



The family took the critically injured child to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.



The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop. -- PTI

A three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a Scorpio SUV in front of his mother in Rajasthan's Sanchore town, the police said on Saturday.The child was allegedly dragged for around 10 feet by the vehicle before the driver fled the spot.The deceased was identified as Jempa, the only son of Shaitan Singh, a resident of Indra Colony.Singh and his wife Aarti Devi run a cosmetics shop near the main bus stand, around a kilometre from their home.