Thane woman loses Rs 1.1 crore in share trading fraud

09:56

A 59-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of Rs 1.1 crore by cyber fraudsters, who lured her into investing through a fake share trading application promising high returns, police said on Saturday.



The complainant, a resident of Ghodbunder Road, alleged that the fraudsters induced her to download a trading app via a link and deposit Rs 1.1 crore across multiple bank accounts between August 4 and September 10, an official said.



When she attempted to withdraw her money, the app falsely displayed her profits at Rs 13.67 crore and demanded additional payments, he said.



The Thane Cyber police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.



"An investigation is underway to trace the bank account holders and app operators," inspector Rahul Sonawane of the Cyber Police Station said. -- PTI