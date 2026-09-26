Teacher held in Raj for 'sexual harassment' of girl at Chhattisgarh school

20:19

A teacher accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl at a government residential school in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was arrested in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.



The accused, Devendra Kumar Dahiya, works as a computer teacher at an Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya. He was brought to Bijapur from Rajasthan on transit remand, said Bijapur additional superintendent of police (anti-Maoist operations) Aman Jha.



The girl, accompanied by her mother, had lodged a complaint on September 12, he said.



According to the complaint, Dahiya (34) allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 7, 2025, and attempted to misbehave with her on several other occasions, which she resisted, the official said.



A case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.



Following directions from Bijapur superintendent of police Umesh Prasad Gupta, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to trace and arrest Dahiya, he said.



Two teams were sent to Rajasthan and Haryana to locate him. Based on technical intelligence, the police took him into custody in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, he said. -- PTI