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Stones, eggs hurled at car of Mamata camp's TMC MLA

Sat, 26 September 2026
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Stones and eggs were allegedly hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car in West Bengal's Hooghly district on his way to Serampore on Saturday to attend a meeting of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The incident occurred in the Uttarpara area when a group of people carrying black flags surrounded Ghosh's vehicle and shouted 'go black' slogan, a party leader said.

They pelted the TMC legislator's car with eggs and stones, he claimed.

Reacting to the incident, Ghosh said, "This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint."

The car's rear windshield was broken in the attack, he alleged.

TMC leaders claimed that the incident was the "handiwork of the BJP". -- PTI

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