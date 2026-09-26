Stalin ridicules CM Vijay over power cuts, says even TN ministers face it

19:38

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin on Saturday said the ministers themselves face power cuts in Tamil Nadu and mocked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the issue, saying the CM appeared to have filmed 'reels' when he visited the headoffice of the power distribution corporation here rather than addressing the issue.



When Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar recently took part in an event in Madurai, there had been a power cut and, when Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan was addressing a function at Thanjavur, a similar incident happened, Stalin alleged.



The former chief minister posted a card in his social media handle which featured screenshots from television channels on power outages when ministers took part in separate functions.



Besides Kumar and Viswanathan, power cuts were seen in separate programmes attended by Ministers K A Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, and V Gandhiraj, the Dravidian party top leader claimed based on reports in the media.



In his post, Stalin said: "In the TVK regime, if this is the situation faced by the ministers themselves, there is no need to comment on the plight of the ordinary people." -- PTI