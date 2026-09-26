Shot fired in air during quarrel between 2 groups in Delhi; FIR registered

14:53

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A man allegedly fired a shot in the air during a quarrel between two groups near Kasturba Underpass in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, the police said on Saturday.



A PCR call regarding the firing was received at around 11 pm on Friday, following which a police team reached the spot and recovered some evidence, they said.



During preliminary inquiry, police found that a quarrel had taken place between two groups, during which Dhananjay Pratham allegedly fired in the air.



No visible injury was found on the complainant, they said.



A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, and the accused have been identified. Police teams are making efforts to apprehend them, officials said.



Police said no other incident of firing had been reported in the district so far in connection with the matter.



Further investigation is underway. -- PTI