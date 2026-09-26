Revanth Reddy demands Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

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Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh/Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters





He also criticised the Centre for not taking steps to establish a memorial for the former Prime Minister in Delhi and urged the Union government to set up a "Knowledge Centre" in his honour in the national capital.



According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Revanth Reddy instructed Congress MPs to raise the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh in Parliament and bring the issue to the Centre's attention.



"Decisions by the Centre must be made beyond the realm of politics," the Chief Minister said, while asserting that Manmohan Singh had upheld the self-respect of Telangana people by approving the formation of the state.



Stating that the former Prime Minister fulfilled the decades-long dream of Telangana people by granting statehood to Telangana, Revanth Reddy said, "Sonia Gandhi and the then PM Manmohan Singh fulfilled the decades-long dream of Telangana people by awarding statehood to Telangana."



"The unveiling of Dr Manmohan Singh's statue in Hyderabad is a befitting tribute to the former PM. We also displayed the signature Manmohan Singh affixed to the order creating the state of Telangana here today. We unveiled the former PM's statue with the resolve to pass on his inspiration to future generations," he added. -- ANI

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that the Union government confer the country's highest civilian award, the 'Bharat Ratna', on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his role in the formation of Telangana state and his contribution to India's economic growth.The chief minister made the demand while unveiling a statue of Dr Manmohan Singh at Wipro Circle in Hyderabad.