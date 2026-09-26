Racing car rams into two vehicles in southeast Delhi, kills auto driver

12:59

A speeding car allegedly involved in a race with another vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a cycle rickshaw in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area on Saturday morning, killing the auto driver on the spot and injuring one or two others, an officer said.



The incident took place at around 7 am, when the car driver allegedly lost control and first hit the auto-rickshaw before ramming into a cycle rickshaw, witnesses said.



A tea seller who was present about 10 to 20 metres from the spot claimed that two cars were racing when one of them was out of control and crashed into the vehicles.



He further claimed that four people got out of the car after the accident and fled the spot in the other car. -- PTI