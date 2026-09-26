Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Racing car rams into two vehicles in southeast Delhi, kills auto driver

Sat, 26 September 2026
Share:
12:59
image
A speeding car allegedly involved in a race with another vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a cycle rickshaw in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area on Saturday morning, killing the auto driver on the spot and injuring one or two others, an officer said.

The incident took place at around 7 am, when the car driver allegedly lost control and first hit the auto-rickshaw before ramming into a cycle rickshaw, witnesses said.

A tea seller who was present about 10 to 20 metres from the spot claimed that two cars were racing when one of them was out of control and crashed into the vehicles.

He further claimed that four people got out of the car after the accident and fled the spot in the other car. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: India Women Down Iran To Clinch Kabaddi Gold
Asian Games: India Women Down Iran To Clinch Kabaddi Gold

India's women's kabaddi team secured their record-extending fourth Asian Games gold medal by defeating Iran 37-34 in a thrilling final.

Asian Games Updates: Abhay Routs Pakistan's Irfan To Enter Squash Final
Asian Games Updates: Abhay Routs Pakistan's Irfan To Enter Squash Final

LIVE! Maha declares 265 of 358 talukas drought-affected
LIVE! Maha declares 265 of 358 talukas drought-affected

Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM
Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM

India, through First Secretary Petal Gahlot, strongly criticised Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, labelling it a "puppet regime" and warning of consequences for its continued support of terrorism. This came after Pakistan Prime...

'Kala Pani is appropriate punishment for CEC': Cong MP
'Kala Pani is appropriate punishment for CEC': Cong MP

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Saturday demanded punishment for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid an ongoing political row over the SIR exercise, declaring that "Kala Pani" is the appropriate punishment for Kumar based on the...