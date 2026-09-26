Punjab: Counter Intelligence Inspector held with over 3 kg heroin, weapons

15:38

A Punjab police inspector, posted in the Counter Intelligence wing, was arrested with over 3 kg of heroin and weapons in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday.



Inspector Baldev Singh was nabbed on the Ferozepur-Moga road after his vehicle was stopped by a team of police at a checkpoint, a senior police officer said.



Police set up the checkpoint while acting on a tip off that Singh was allegedly involved in drug smuggling.



Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said police recovered 3.350 kg heroin, six pistols with magazines, 17 rounds and six mobile phones from his possession.



Asked from where Singh was bringing heroin and weapons, the SSP said the accused's questioning is underway. "Possession of narcotics is a crime," he said.



Stressing zero tolerance policy towards drugs, he said strict action will be taken against whosoever found to be involved with Singh. -- PTI