PSU banks to waive ATM charges on strike days

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They have also objected to the RBI’s approval to banks to remain open on Sunday, September 27.





-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

Banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are set to waive ATM charges for customers during the three-day bank employees’ strike from September 28 to 30 to minimise inconvenience to customers.The State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and several other public sector banks (PSBs) have said they will not charge customers for ATM withdrawals beyond the free transaction limits prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India during the three days.Under the current framework, savings acco­unt customers are entitled to five free ATM transactions a month at their own bank’s ATMs. At other-bank ATMs, customers get three free transactions in six metro cities and five in non-metro locations.Once the applicable free limit is exhausted, banks can charge up to Rs 23 per transaction, plus GST. The ATM interchange fee between banks stands at Rs 19 for financial transactions and Rs 7 for non-financial ones.Banks are going ahead with their three-day strike, despite the Department of Financial Services, Indian Banks’ Association and bank managements appealing their deferral.The United Forum Of Bank Unions (UFBU) and certain other unions and associations in PSBs, supported by regional rural banks, have called for a series of strikes in support of two key demands -- implementation of a five-day banking week and withdrawal of the performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme.The government has decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance. However, with the demand for a five-day banking week yet to be accepted, the UFBU, and officer unions, went ahead with a one-day strike on September 11.The unions have also announced an indefinite strike from October 26 if their demands remain unresolved even after the three-day strike.Bank unions have also received support from employee unions at RBI’s.The All India Reserve Bank Employees’ Association and the All India Reserve Bank Employees Federation have announced demonstrations for September 28.