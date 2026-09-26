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Prestige Group drops Rs 2,700 cr IPO plan for hospitality arm

Sat, 26 September 2026
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13:44
File image/Courtesy Prestige Group
File image/Courtesy Prestige Group
Realty firm Prestige Estates has shelved plans to launch an initial public offering of its hotel business because of uncertain market conditions and other factors.

In April last year, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's subsidiary Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd (PHVL) filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an IPO.

The company planned to raise up to Rs 2,700 crore through a public issue.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that the board of directors decided to "withdraw the DRHP on account of strategic considerations and uncertain market conditions".

PHVL might consider filing a fresh draft red herring prospectus with Sebi in the future for an initial public offering of its equity shares subject to suitable market conditions, receipt of requisite approvals and other considerations. -- PTI

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