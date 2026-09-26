Over 500 evacuated after rain in Chhattisgarh triggers floods in Gadchiroli

16:07





Officials emphasised that the safety of residents was given top priority, and authorities continue to closely monitor conditions in the affected areas.



In a notable rescue operation, an ailing girl studying at the Binagonda Ashram School was safely evacuated with the assistance of an NDRF team.





The team helped her cross the flooded Gundenur nullah before shifting her to the Primary Health Centre at Laheri for medical treatment.



Although water levels are currently receding, the district administration has urged residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain alert.





People have also been advised to strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities and avoid travelling through roads or routes where water is still flowing. -- ANI

Around 525 people have been evacuated to safer locations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district following severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, district officials said.According to district officials, the evacuation operation in the Bhamragad area began on Thursday afternoon and continued late into the night. With floodwaters now beginning to recede, the situation in the affected areas is gradually improving.The rescue operations were launched by the local administration under the guidance of District Collector Avishyant Panda and the leadership of Tehsildar Kishor Bagde.