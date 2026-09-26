Over 36,000 idols immersed in Mumbai as Ganesh festival draws to a close

20:13

More than 36,000 Ganapati idols were immersed in Mumbai till Saturday afternoon with processions of prominent 'Mandals' or community Ganpati groups stretching into the second day.



The 12-day festival came to an end on Friday.



Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpokhlicha Chintamani Ganpati were immersed in the Arabian sea on Saturday morning after processions lasting more than 21 hours.



As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), a total of 36,128 idols were immersed as of 3 pm on Saturday. These included 6,936 sarvajanik (community) idols, 28,638 household idols and 554 Hartalika idols.



More than two lakh Ganapati idols were immersed during this year's Ganapati festival, BMC data showed.



The famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol in central Mumbai, which draws lakhs of devotees, was immersed in the sea at 10.50 am amid massive crowds. Following traditional 'puja' and 'aarti', the idol was transferred onto a barge and escorted into deep waters by local fishermen.



Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, who had visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal multiple times during the festival and also joined the procession, was present on the barge during the immersion. -- PTI