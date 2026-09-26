Mandeep K Bhandari appointed CBSE chairperson

09:54

The government has appointed Mandeep K Bhandari chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), according to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday.



Bhandari is a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories cadre.



He has been appointed in the rank and pay of an additional secretary to the Union government, with the post temporarily upgraded for the appointment.



This comes nearly four months after the government transferred then CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh and constituted a one-member committee to inquire into the procurement of services for the board’s on-screen marking (OSM) system.



On June 2, the Centre appointed Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as CBSE chairperson, replacing Singh, who was transferred as additional secretary in the department of agriculture and farmers welfare.



The changes followed concerns surrounding CBSE’s implementation of the OSM system.



-- Business Standard