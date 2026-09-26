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Maha declares 265 of 358 talukas drought-affected

Sat, 26 September 2026
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Maharashtra Government on Saturday declared 265 of the 358 talukas in the state as drought-affected, an official notification said.

The measure covers 74 percent area of the state, according to a Government Resolution.

The decision follows CM Devendra Fadnavis' recent visit to some drought-affected parts of the state.

Districts like Dharashiv and Beed have not received rainfall since July, affecting the crops, cattle, and daily water needs of farmers and labourers.

According to state government data, the rainfall for the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Division was recorded at 424.5 mm, while the normal rainfall expected was 613.1 mm for the period from June 1 to September 18, marking a deficit of 30.8 percent.

Dharashiv and five other districts in Marathwada fall under the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Division.

The Pune and Nashik divisions also recorded around a 30 percent rain deficit, while the Amravati and Nagpur divisions recorded a 27 percent rain deficit. 

The Konkan division recorded a 6.3 percent rain deficit. -- PTI

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