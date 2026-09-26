Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kumaraswamy urges EC to clarify reports of differences among top officials

Sat, 26 September 2026
Share:
21:06
Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy/File image
Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy/File image
Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the EC to clarify the reports of differences among its three top officials and place the facts before the public to protect the institution's credibility.

The Union minister said the Election Commission of India was a responsible constitutional institution that had played an important role in sustaining democracy in the country over the past 78 years.

He was responding to a question about the Congress protests, alleging that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had unilaterally made several decisions despite objections from the other two Election Commissioners, citing media reports.

They also claimed the exercise resulted in the deletion of a large number of voters' names.

JD-S, led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is part of the NDA.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "There are reports in the media about differences among the three -- the CEC and two Commissioners. Congress leaders are treating this as a major crime and holding protests across the country. I don't want to discuss what the Congress leaders had done while in power." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur
LIVE! Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur

'Stop me if you can': Mamata alleges house arrest
'Stop me if you can': Mamata alleges house arrest

Mamata Banerjee, former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo, alleged that her party leaders were kept under "house arrest" and prevented from attending a rally in Serampore. She accused BJP workers of blocking routes and the...

Drought grips 74% of Maha as 265 talukas declared hit
Drought grips 74% of Maha as 265 talukas declared hit

The Maharashtra government has declared 265 out of 358 talukas as drought-affected, covering 74% of the state, due to significant rainfall deficit. This declaration activates 'Trigger-1' of the state's drought management framework,...

Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM
Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM

India, through First Secretary Petal Gahlot, strongly criticised Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, labelling it a "puppet regime" and warning of consequences for its continued support of terrorism. This came after Pakistan Prime...

Prachi proves her mettle with Asian Games 400m bronze
Prachi proves her mettle with Asian Games 400m bronze

India's Prachi Choudhary secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, clocking 53.21 seconds. This achievement is particularly significant for Prachi, who expressed her satisfaction in proving her...