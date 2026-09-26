Kumaraswamy urges EC to clarify reports of differences among top officials

21:06

Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy/File image

Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the EC to clarify the reports of differences among its three top officials and place the facts before the public to protect the institution's credibility.



The Union minister said the Election Commission of India was a responsible constitutional institution that had played an important role in sustaining democracy in the country over the past 78 years.



He was responding to a question about the Congress protests, alleging that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had unilaterally made several decisions despite objections from the other two Election Commissioners, citing media reports.



They also claimed the exercise resulted in the deletion of a large number of voters' names.



JD-S, led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is part of the NDA.



Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "There are reports in the media about differences among the three -- the CEC and two Commissioners. Congress leaders are treating this as a major crime and holding protests across the country. I don't want to discuss what the Congress leaders had done while in power." -- PTI