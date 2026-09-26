Keralam: Attappadi tribal hamlets without power for 20 days

11:38

Residents of four tribal hamlets in Attappadi in Palakkad district have sought government intervention after being without electricity for the past 20 days.



Electricity supply has been disrupted in Anavai, Kadukumanna, Kinattukara and Murugala hamlets, with only solar-powered street lights currently functioning, residents said.



In video messages shared with the media on Saturday, residents spoke about the difficulties caused by the prolonged power outage.



"We are from Anavai. For the past 20 days, we have been facing a terrible situation without electricity. It is very difficult for us to cook food at night and for children to attend tuition classes or study. We are going through immense hardship due to the lack of power," a resident said.



Another resident said, "If we need to contact someone in an emergency, we need a phone. But we cannot even charge our phones here now."



Kerala State Electricity Board officials at Agali said efforts were underway to restore power supply, which was disrupted due to faults in underground cables passing through the forest. -- PTI