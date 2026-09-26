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Kannur lottery ticket wins Rs 30 cr Thiruvonam bumper jackpot

Sat, 26 September 2026
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A lottery ticket sold by an agency at Chakkarakkal in Kannur district has won the first prize of Rs 30 crore in the Thiruvonam bumper lottery, officials said on Saturday.

The winner is yet to be identified, the state Lottery Department sources here said.

Ticket number TL 360615 won the first prize in the draw held at Gorky Bhavan here. Health Minister K Muraleedharan conducted the draw.

Priced at Rs 500, the Thiruvonam bumper lottery had 90 lakh tickets printed this year, all of which were sold, they said.

The second prize of Rs 1 crore each will be awarded to 20 winners, while 20 winners will receive the third prize of Rs 25 lakh each.

The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to 10 winners and the fifth prize of Rs 2 lakh each to 10 winners.

Other prizes include Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. Nine winners will receive a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each, officials said. -- PTI

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