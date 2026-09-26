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Jaishankar meets Iranian, Russian counterparts on UNGA margins

Sat, 26 September 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his counterparts from Iran and Russia, with discussions ranging from bilateral issues, cooperation in the BRICS grouping and the Gulf conflict.

Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed bilateral issues as well as cooperation in the BRICS grouping.

"A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation," Jaishankar said, referring to the grouping of Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

India earlier this month hosted the BRICS Leaders' Summit that was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Jaishankar also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the margins of the high-level UNGA session here.

"Appreciate the conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran at the @UN #UNGA81. We discussed the latest developments with regard to the Gulf conflict. Will continue to be in touch," he said.  -- PTI

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