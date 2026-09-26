India can achieve over 10 pc economic growth, says Sitharaman

17:31

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday expressed confidence that India could achieve economic growth of more than 10 percent, stressing the need for greater adoption of technology and innovation across sectors.



Speaking at a fireside chat organised by the IIT Madras Alumni Association here, she said higher economic growth would help accelerate India's journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, but stressed that it would require "a lot more effort" from all sides.



"It is possible to reach 10 plus growth, and I'm not just saying it to pep you all up. It is possible," Sitharaman said.



She cited the growth of startups since 2015, saying they could make a significant contribution to the economy in the coming years.



Sitharaman emphasised the need to overcome cynicism and "nudge" people to think positively and recognise developments taking place on the ground.



"We have too many naysayers. We have too many people who have vicarious pleasure being derived if India fails. We really cannot afford that. We need to nudge these people to think positive," she said.



Highlighting the role of technology in agriculture, Sitharaman said technological interventions had made a "spectacular difference" in connecting producers to markets and improving productivity. -- PTI