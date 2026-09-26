Incessant rain swells Jharkhand rivers, inundates low-lying areas

14:12

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Incessant rain disrupted normal life in Jharkhand on Saturday, with low-lying areas inundated across districts, vehicle movement affected, and several rivers flowing above danger levels, officials said.



People were seen wading through knee-deep waters in some areas, and several vehicles were stuck on the waterlogged roads in many places.



In view of inclement weather conditions, many districts of the state, including Ranchi and Jamshedpur, ordered suspension of classes from kindergarten to 12 in schools on Saturday.



The incessant rain since September 23 triggered flood-like situations in several districts as rivers are flowing above the danger marks in parts of the state, an official said.



In East Singhbhum district, the Subernarekha river was flowing 2.02 metres above the danger level, and the water level of the Kharkai was 4.50 metres above the danger mark. -- PTI