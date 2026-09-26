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Heavy rain floods Bangkok, disrupts traffic; over 84,000 affected across Thailand

Sat, 26 September 2026
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14:52
Representational image/ANI Photo/Reuters
Representational image/ANI Photo/Reuters
Heavy rain has flooded parts of Bangkok, disrupting traffic and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate as severe weather continued across Thailand on Saturday, reported Associated Press.

The downpour began on Thursday, with the Meteorological Department warning that intense rainfall could persist through Sunday due to a strong low-pressure system and strengthening southwest monsoon, the report said.

Rainfall in several major Bangkok canals crossed 20 cm, sending floodwaters onto roads, particularly in central and eastern areas. Traffic was disrupted in several locations, the report said.

Nationwide, more than 84,000 people across 21 provinces had been affected by floods, mainly in central Thailand. Authorities issued emergency alerts through the cell-broadcast system.

South Korean visitor Hwang Hwan-chung, who has visited Bangkok more than 10 times, said he had never witnessed such extreme weather and struggled to find a taxi.

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