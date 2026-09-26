Girl sexually abused in TN by social media friend, arrested

12:19

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 19-year-old man whom she had befriended through social media at a secluded spot on the city outskirts, and he was arrested soon after, the police said on Saturday.



The Tambaram city police, quoting a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, said the accused, J Muthusamy, had befriended the teenager through Instagram.



The duo had been in contact over phone calls for about a month, police said.



On September 25, the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the Vandalur All Women Police Station alleging that her daughter had been sexually abused.



On Thursday night, the accused allegedly took the girl to an agricultural field near Old Nallur and sexually abused her, police said.



"Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Vandalur AWPS, and investigation was taken up. Accused Muthusamy was arrested within one hour of receipt of the complaint. Accused sent to remand," the Tambaram police said. -- PTI