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Five college students arrested in ragging case in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Sat, 26 September 2026
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Five second-year college students have been arrested for allegedly assaulting two first-year students in Mangaluru, the police said on Saturday.

The victims, both 19-year-old first-year BBA students from Kerala, were allegedly taken away by a group of senior students on motorcycles while they were walking near their college in the Pandeshwar area on September 19, they said.

The accused allegedly took the two students to an isolated location and assaulted them after they refused to comply with the seniors' demands, the police said.

According to the complaint, the students were allegedly assaulted with belts, metal rods and pipes. 

The accused also removed their clothes and threatened them with further consequences if they reported the incident to the college authorities or police.

The injured students subsequently returned home and, with the assistance of their parents, approached Pandeshwar police, following which a case was registered, the police said. -- PTI

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