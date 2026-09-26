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ECI revises Maha electoral roll schedule; final list on Nov 16

Sat, 26 September 2026
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Maharashtra, fixing November 16, 2026, as the date for final publication.

Earlier, the date for final publication was November 4, 2026.

According to a directive issued by the ECI to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, the qualifying date for the electoral roll remains October 1, 2026.

Under the revised schedule, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 12, 2026, instead of September 30, 2026.

The notice phase along with the disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between August 31 and November 10, 2026. -- PTI

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