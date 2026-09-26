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Church body opposes decision to keep banks open on Sunday

Sat, 26 September 2026
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Mizoram's apex church body and the largest civil society organisation have opposed the decision to keep public sector banks and regional rural banks open this Sunday (September 27).

In a statement on Saturday, the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), which represents nine major churches, including the Presbyterian Church of India and Baptist Church of Mizoram, said the decision could interfere with the religious observance of Christians in the state.

The decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to customers ahead of the three-day nationwide agitation by bank employees' unions from September 28 to 30.

"Sunday is an important religious day for a large section of the people of the state and a day for worshipping. We strongly oppose arrangements that could disturb the religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution," the CCM said.

The church body also appealed to the authorities to refrain from taking decisions in future that could interfere with the observance of important religious days.

Mizoram's largest civil society organisation, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), has also objected to the decision.

In a statement on Friday, the central committee of the YMA, also known as Central YMA (CYMA), urged the Union Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India, banking authorities and the Mizoram government to review the decision's applicability to the state. -- PTI

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