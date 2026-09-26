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Burglars target Youtuber's house, loot 220 sovereigns of gold in TN

Sat, 26 September 2026
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16:55
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Miscreants broke into the residence of a female Youtuber near here and looted 220 sovereigns of gold jewellery, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Vinothkumar, an exporter residing at VIP Garden near Anthana Nadar Kudiyiruppu, had gone to Tirunelveli with his family on Thursday to purchase clothes for his two-year-old child's upcoming birthday.

Upon returning late at night, he found the rear door of the house had been broken open.

On checking the first-floor bedroom, he found the bureau damaged and 220 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen.

Based on a complaint, police launched an investigation and discovered that the intruders had cut through the rear door frame using a gas cutter to gain entry.

Police are currently scanning CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

Vinothkumar's wife, Madhumitha (29), is a Youtuber. -- PTI

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