Bihar CM asks security forces to step up vigil along India-Nepal border

20:35

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary/File photo

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday asked the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), state police and central agencies to work in close coordination to curb infiltration, drug trafficking and smuggling of counterfeit currency along the India-Nepal border.



Chairing a high-level review meeting in Patna, Choudhary said national security is the government's highest responsibility and stressed strengthening border management and surveillance in view of the sensitivity of the international boundary.



He directed officials to identify suspicious financial transactions and fake or suspicious bank accounts and take action as per law.



"District magistrates and police officers in the border districts were asked to hold monthly coordination meetings with central security and investigative agencies. The CM also directed authorities to identify unregistered religious places in border areas and take action in accordance with existing laws," a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.



He called for special surveillance on infiltration, smuggling of fake documents and counterfeit currency, drug trafficking and other criminal activities in the border areas. -- PTI