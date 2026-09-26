After Bengaluru, Rapido's Ownly Expands To Hyderabad

13:11

After initially kicking off its food delivery service Ownly from Bengaluru, ride-hailing firm Rapido has now expanded the service to Hyderabad.



The service was formally launched at the beginning of this year after a six-month pilot. During the pilot phase, which started in August last year, the service was available in select areas of Bengaluru, including Koramangala, HSR, and BTM Layout.



Ownly operates on a zero-commission model and does not charge restaurants any commission, instead it charges a subscription fee. The platform currently partners with more than 20,000 restaurants.



A few months ago, Rapido also integrated Ownly into its primary mobile app, aiming to make the food delivery service available to the platform's active users. With this integration, customers can order from Ownly directly within the Rapido app alongside booking rides.



On the other hand, the larger platform, Rapido, is present in more than 400 cities, and currently facilitates over five million rides per day. Its unified ecosystem spans booking bike taxis, auto rickshaws, cabs, parcel deliveries, flight bookings, and now, food delivery.



India's online food delivery market is expected to grow to nearly $25 billion by 2029-2030 (from an estimated $9 billion in 2024-2025), according to estimates by brokerage firm Jefferies.



-- Udisha Srivastava, Business Standard